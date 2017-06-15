U.S.S. Indianapolis: From the Deep

When to Tune In: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m.

Through a one-hour exploration, “U.S.S. Indianapolis Live-From the Deep” gives viewers a tour of the wreckage from the World War II vessel that has rested at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean since its sinking in 1945.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Miles O’Brien, “U.S.S. Indianapolis Live-From the Deep” takes viewers through the wreckage of the Fifth Fleet’s naval flagship, which lies more than three miles below the surface of the Philippine Sea. Lost for more than 72 years, the U.S. Navy cruiser was found and positively identified in August through careful analysis of wreckage and markings by the expedition crew onboard the Research Vessel (R/V) Petrel, owned by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen.