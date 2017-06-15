2017 Charlotte Mayoral Primary Debate

When to Tune In: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 and 11 p.m.

From controversy over the I-77 toll road to the increase in violent crime, hear what the candidates running in the Charlotte Mayoral Primary have to say about the issues that matter to you.

PBS Charlotte is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg to broadcast a debate featuring six of the eight candidates running in the Sept. 12 primary election.

PBS Charlotte’s Jeff Sonier moderated the hour-long debate recorded at PBS Charlotte’s studios on Aug. 22.

The candidates who participated in the debate included Joel Ford (D), Vi Lyles (D), Constance (Connie) Partee Johnson (D), Lucille Puckett (D), Jennifer Roberts (Incumbent-D), and Kimberley Paige Barnette (R). Kenny Smith (R) and Gary Mitchell Dunn (R) were unable to take part.

You can watch the debate on PBS Charlotte, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Check back later. We’ll also post a link here once the debate airs on TV.

Media Coverage of Debate

An Hour-Long Mayoral Debate Boiled Down To One Question

By Tom Bullock, WFAE FM

Charlotte Mayoral Candidates Debate Crime, Taxes, Economic Mobility

By Erik Spanberg, Charlotte Business Journal