3-D Project: Dreamers, Doers, Destiny

In an effort to assist with the upward mobility crisis, PBS Charlotte created a four-year community engagement campaign beginning fall 2017 through spring 2021.

This three-part project uses media to show people how to not just be dreamers, but doers with an emphasis on pathways to success and career exploration in order to broaden their horizons about what their destiny could

Part One: DREAMERS includes content broadcast on PBS Charlotte, which will include, but is not limited to:

• Thirty-two (8 per year) five-minute features in our award winning signature series Carolina Impact

• Promos spotlighting successful people who have pulled themselves out of poverty

• Four town halls-one each of the four years

• One documentary

Part Two: DOERS follows students from CMS who have earned the CPCC opportunity scholarships and track their progress toward success to their associate’s degrees and into the first two years of their professional careers/continuing education.

Part Three: DESTINY PBS Charlotte staff will teach CMS students at Garinger, Vance, Harding, West Mecklenburg and West Charlotte production skills to groups of 30 students at each school for six weeks throughout the school year. Students will research, write, deliver and record their own “I Have a Dream” speeches. Over the course of the four-year program, 600 students will be reached during their freshmen years. Through fun television production projects we will share a dozen career possibilities and teach soft skills necessary for student success including:

• Teamwork

• Interviewing techniques

• Problem-solving

• Possibility thinking

• Putting their dreams to the test

• Failing Forward

• Public Speaking

• Writing

We are currently working with a group of talented and smart students at Vance High School. Over the next few weeks, get to know them, their dreams and how they are in control of their destiny by visiting our weekly Facebook live posts. Visit the Vance High School “I Have a Dream” page to watch a few of these wonderful speeches.