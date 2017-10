Congratulations to our inaugural graduating 3-D Project class at Vance High School! A luncheon was held with certificates awarded in honor of their achievement. Each student was given a 3-D Project Swag Bag to help them continue following their dreams! Class valedictorian, Dorian (front row, far left) and Queeta (front row, far right), our Class Dreamer gave FABULOUS speeches. BRAVO!