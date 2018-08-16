When to tune in: Sunday, August 19th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 25th at 5:00 p.m.

50 Years With Peter, Paul And Mary is a documentary by four-time Emmy Award-winning producer/ director Jim Brown, featuring rare and previously unseen television footage including a BBC program from the early 1960s that embodies many of the trio’s best performances and most popular songs. This is Peter, Paul and Mary at the peak of their artistry, a time when this influential trio dominated the Billboard music charts.