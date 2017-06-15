My Music: 60’s Pop, Rock & Soul

When to Tune In: Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by icons Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits and Davy Jones of The Monkees, this all-new concert spectacular features hits and favorites of the AM radio era from Paul Revere & The Raiders, Gary Lewis & The Playboys, The Kingsmen, The Ventures, Question Mark & The Mysterians and Jefferson Starship. Every song is a classic from the decade of peace, love and profound social change — sung by performers who represent a period of time that resonates through the generations.