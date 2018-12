Wednesday, Dec. 5th at 8:00 p.m.

Original performers sing their greatest jammin’ hits. Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, Earl Young’s Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.