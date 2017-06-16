A Capitol Fourth 2017

When to Tune In: Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Celebrate our country’s 241st birthday with an all-star musical extravaganza broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. With cameras positioned around the city, viewers are front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere. The 2017 edition of A Capitol Fourth is hosted by John Stamos and features performances by The Beach Boys, The Blues Brothers, Sofia Carson, The Four Tops, Chris Blue, Trace Adkins, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

