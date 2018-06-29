When to tune in: Wednesday, July 4th at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A CAPITOL FOURTH, America’s national Independence Day celebration, kicks off our country’s 242nd birthday with an all-star musical extravaganza broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. With 20 cameras positioned around the city, viewers are front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation.

We will also be live-streaming A Capitol Fourth on our Facebook page to watch visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wtvicharlotte