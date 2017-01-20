American Experience: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

When to Tune In: Tues, January 24 at 9:00 PM

In an era in which cold-blooded killers such as Jesse James and the Younger Brothers terrorized the American West, Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid and their Wild Bunch gang took a smart and methodical approach to bank and train robbery.

In the 1890s, their thrilling exploits — robbing banks and trains and then seemingly vanishing into thin air — became front-page news and the basis of rumor and myth, captivating Americans from coast to coast until one fateful day when when the Wild West would be changed forever.