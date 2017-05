WHEN: Wednesday, May 3 at 9:00 PM

LeRoy Robert Ripley rose to fame during the Great Depression, transforming himself from a skinny, bucktoothed boy into an entertainer who mesmerized the nation with his razzle-dazzle blend of homespun Americana, colorful exotica and freakish oddities. Over three decades, his “Believe It or Not!” franchise grew into an entertainment empire and popularized the iconic phrase, “Believe it – or not!”