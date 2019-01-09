American Experience: The Big Burn

Wednesday, Jan. 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

In the summer of 1910, an unimaginable wildfire devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies, confronting the fledgling U.S. Forest Service with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond. THE BIG BURN provides a cautionary tale of heroism and sacrifice, arrogance and greed, hubris and, ultimately, humility in the face of nature’s frightening power. Inspired by the best-selling book by Timothy Egan.