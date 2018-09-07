American Masters : Harper Lee

When to tune in: Wednesday, September 19th at 9:00 p.m.

Uncover the mysterious life of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of To Kill a Mockingbird (July 11, 1960). Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary McDonagh Murphy (author of Scout, Atticus & Boo: A Celebration of To Kill a Mockingbird) offers an unprecedented look at Lee’s life, illuminates the phenomenon behind To Kill a Mockingbird and the Oscar-winning 1962 film adaptation, and previews Go Set a Watchman (July 14, 2015 via HarperCollins). The documentary reveals the context and history of To Kill a Mockingbird’s Deep South setting, and the social changes it inspired after publication. Tom Brokaw, Rosanne Cash, Anna Quindlen, Scott Turow, Oprah Winfrey and others reflect on the novel’s power, influence, popularity, and the ways it has shaped their lives.