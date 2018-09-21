American Masters : Margaret Mitchell

When to tune in: Wednesday, September 26tha at 9:00 p.m.

Discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning author behind Gone With the Wind, one of the world’s best-selling novels that features two of the world’s great lovers — Scarlett and Rhett — and was adapted into one of the most popular films of all time. No ordinary writer — or woman — Margaret Mitchell was a charismatic force who challenged the stifling Southern social order and struggled with the changing role of women and the liberation of African Americans. She suffered from depression and illness and experienced profound identity shifts during her life, until an accident led to her death in 1949.