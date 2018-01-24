America’s Test Kitchen from Cook’s Illustrated

When to Tune In: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and again Saturdays at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m.

How to Roast Everything

Bridget and Julia teach viewers how to make the ultimate beef tenderloin with smoky potatoes and persillade relish. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a turkey tasting. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews fat separators, and then test cook Dan Souza makes turkey breast en cocotte with Pan gravy.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m.

All Chocolate, All the Time

Bridget and Julia uncover the secrets to making the perfect Boston cream pie. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reviews silicone spatulas, and then test cook Erin McMurrer makes the ultimate chocolate sheet cake with milk chocolate frosting.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Ultimate Italian

Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster an Italian classic—porchetta. Next, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of ricotta. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews wine coolers, and test cook Erin McMurrer uncovers the secrets to parmesan farrotto.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Modern Weeknight Meals

Test cook Becky Hays makes Bridget Lancaster the perfect one-hour broiled chicken and pan sauce. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reviews blenders, and then test cook Tim Chin wraps up the episode by making Julia the ultimate modern cauliflower gratin.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Vegan for Everyone

Test cook Becky Hays makes Julia the ultimate vegan pinto bean-beet burger, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of vegan mayo, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews spiralizers. Finally, test cook Elle Simone makes perfect Buffalo cauliflower bites.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 12:30 p.m.

Just Add Apples

Test cook Erin McMurrer and host Bridget Lancaster make the ultimate apple strudel. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for bundt pans, and then Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to the perfect cider-glazed apple bundt cake.

Wednesday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Soup for Dinner

Test cook Dan Souza makes Julia the ultimate chicken bouillabaisse. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of cinnamon, and then Julia and Bridget uncover the secret to the perfect Greek chicken and rice soup with egg and lemon (avgolemomo).

Wednesday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Pressure Cooker Perfection

Test cook Becky Hays makes Julia the fastest-ever farmhouse chicken noodle soup in the pressure cooker. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of gruyere, and science expert Dan Souza reveals the science behind pressure cookers. Finally, test cook Elle Simone makes the perfect pressure-cooker pot roast.

Wednesday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Diner-Style Favorites with a Twist

Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to making the ultimate Italian-style turkey meatballs. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reviews dry storage containers, science expert Dan Souza reveals the science behind kale’s unique flavor, and test cook Becky Hays makes Julia the perfect kale Caesar salad.

Wednesday, March 28 at 12:30 p.m.

Italian Seafood Suppers

Bridget and Julia uncover the secrets to making perfect linguine allo scoglio. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for manual pasta machines, and then gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews restaurant tools that every home cook should use. Finally, test cook Becky Hays makes Bridget an Italian classic: Tuscan shrimp and beans.

Wednesday, April 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Mexican Dinner Party

In this episode, Bridget and Julia uncover the secrets to the ultimate tamales with red chicken chili, and then, test cook Dan Souza makes Julia perfect chorizo and potato tacos.

Wednesday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m.

Mediterranean Sweets

Test cook Dan Souza makes Bridget the ultimate olive oil cake. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of premium extra virgin olive oil. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reveals her favorite (and least favorite) gadgets, and Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to making foolproof baklava at home.

Wednesday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Weeknight Japanese Suppers

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster uncover the secrets to a Japanese favorite: crispy pan-fried chicken cutlets. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reveals his top for santoku knives, science expert Dan Souza demystifies the science of radiant heat, and then test cook Keith Dresser makes Bridget perfect miso-marinated salmon.

Wednesday, April 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Brunch at Home

Bridget and Julia uncover the secrets to making foolproof eggs Benedict at home. Next, equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for espresso machines, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews stovetop kettles. Finally, test cook Dan Souza makes a show-stopping German pancake.

Wednesday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Simple Chinese Staples

In this episode, Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to a Chinese staple: three cup chicken. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of firm tofu, and test cook Keith Dresser makes a refreshing recipe for smashed cucumbers.

Wednesday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Vibrant Mediterranean Cooking

Test cook Dan Souza makes Bridget foolproof swordfish skewers with tomato-scallion caponata on the grill. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of feta, and then test cook Becky Hays makes Julia a vibrant Mediterranean favorite: Egyptian barley salad.

Wednesday, May 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Grilled Steak and Fruit Tart

Test cook Dan Souza makes Julia perfect grill-smoked and herb-rubbed flat iron steaks, and then tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of mascarpone. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for tart pans, science expert Dan Souza explains the science of salting, and then test cook Elle Simone makes Bridget the ultimate fresh fruit tart.

Wednesday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Spicing Up the Grill

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster uncover the secrets to perfecting a Thai delicacy at home: Thai grilled Cornish hens with chili dipping sauce. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of tahini, gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews grill tongs, and test cook Dan Souza makes the ultimate grilled pita stuffed with lamb.

Wednesday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Pork Chops and Corn Fritters, Perfected

Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to making perfect pan-seared thick-cut boneless pork chops. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of white wine vinegar, and then test cook Keith Dresser makes Bridget foolproof corn fritters.

Wednesday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Classics

Bridget and Julia reveal the secrets to making the ultimate Chinese barbecued pork at home. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for wire racks and rimmed baking sheets, and then test cook Dan Souza makes a perfect recipe for Sichuan braised tofu with beef (mapo tofu).

Wednesday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m.

Summer Cookout

Test cook Dan Souza makes Julia perfect spice-rubbed chicken drumsticks on the grill. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for baking peels, and test cook Erin McMurrer makes the ultimate New England baked beans.

Wednesday, June 20 at 12:30 p.m.

To Meat or Not to Meat (Sauce)

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison uncover the secrets to making a weeknight-friendly recipe for tagliatelle with bolognese sauce. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of crushed tomatoes, science expert Dan Souza explains the surprising science behind why you cannot overcook mushrooms, and then test cook Becky Hays makes the ultimate meatless “meat” sauce.

Wednesday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Elegant Desserts

In this episode, Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to the most decadent bar cookie recipe: millionaire’s shortbread. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for serrated knives, and test cook Elle Simone makes Bridget the ultimate gateau Breton with apricot filling.

Wednesday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Pub-Style Favorites, Revisited

Bridget and Julia uncover the secrets to making the ultimate pub-style steak and ale pie at home, test cook Keith Dresser makes perfect Boston brown bread, and in the Equipment Corner, Adam Ried reveals his top pick for knife blocks.

Previous Season 18 Episodes

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Grown Up Comfort Classics

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison unlock the secrets to simple stovetop macaroni and cheese. In the Equipment Corner, expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for large saucepans, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews lid holders. Science expert Dan Souza explains the proper way to use a whisk, and test cook Becky Hays makes host Julia Collin Davison the perfect turkey meatloaf with ketchup-brown sugar glaze.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Flavors of Thailand

Bridget and Julia unlock the secrets to everyday pad thai, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of coconut milk, gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews electric kettles, and test cook Elle Simone makes Julia the ultimate panang beef curry.