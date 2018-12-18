America’s Test Kitchen: Home of the Holidays

Friday, Dec. 21st at 10:00 p.m.

The entire cast is home for the holidays, and they’re sharing their tips and tricks for planning a stress-free gathering, while also recounting personal holiday memories and revealing their all-time favorite holiday recipes from the Test Kitchen archives. “America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays” features hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison and the rest of the America’s Test Kitchen cast gathered together in a casual behind-the-scenes setting and sharing the warmth of the holidays with viewers.