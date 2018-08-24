Ancient Invisible Cities : Athens

When to tune in: Thursday, August 30th at 9:00 p.m.

Professor Darius Arya explores the hidden secrets of three of the most fascinating cities of the ancient world: Cairo, Athens and Istanbul. 3D scans allow us to view the architectural jewels of these cities as they’ve never been seen before.

Uncover the hidden secrets of ancient Athens, the city that gave the world democracy. Professor Darius Arya uses the latest 3D scanning to reveal Athens’ treasures, from the buildings on the Acropolis to the silver mines and quarries beyond the city.