Antiques Roadshow : Austin

When to tune in: Monday, August 27th at 8:00 p.m.



ANTIQUES ROADSHOW marks its tenth trip to Texas with a stop in Austin, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Laura Woolley travel to the Briscoe Center to talk about a personal collection donated by country music legend Willie Nelson. Highlights include a spinning wheel gifted to the owner’s mother by Mahatma Gandhi, now valued at $50,000 to $75,000; a pin designed by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein that features his trademark Ben-Day dot pattern; and a diamond and platinum Van Cleef and Arpels necklace that was custom ordered for $5,700 by the owner’s father-in-law and is now worth $125,000.

