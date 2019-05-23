Antiques Roadshow: Biloxi

Monday, May 27th at 8:00 p.m.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser David Rago for a look at the eccentric pottery of George Ohr, overlooked in his lifetime during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, but now the celebrated centerpiece of Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Highlights include a circa 1950 Walter Anderson linocut; an 1899 “Buffalo Bill” poster; and a 1928 Art Deco, bronze sculpture of dancers from the Russian Ballet, created by Romanian artist Demeter Chiparus and valued at $100,000 to $150,000.