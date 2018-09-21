Antiques Roadshow : Birmingham

When to tune in: Monday, September 24th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 29th at 7:00 p.m.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in Birmingham, where host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser Catherine Williamson at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to discuss the Civil Rights Movement of the 20th century and to look at materials related to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Highlights include hand-colored Andy Warhol lithographs that were stuck on a shelf for around 20 years; a pair of southern dolls that includes an “Alabama baby” doll purchased for 50 cents; and a Frederic Remington portrait with a letter from the artist to the owner’s great-grandmother, appraised together for $600,000 to $800,000.