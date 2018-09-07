Antiques Roadshow – Bismarck

When to tune in: Monday, September 10th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 15th at 7:00 p.m.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW rolls into Bismarck, North Dakota, where host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser Ken Gloss at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to learn about the books of Elizabeth Custer. Highlights include a 1939 collection from the rescue operation of sunken Navy submarine USS Squalus; a Torino lamp that was purchased at a Bismarck antique shop for $25 and is valued at $1,500 to $2,500; and two Tlingit Shamanic masks representing a wolf and guardian ancestor that were obtained by the owner’s great-grandfather during an 1890 missionary trip to Alaska and are now worth $250,000.