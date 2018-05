When to Tune In: Monday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Part 1 of 3 in Newport, R.I. Experience ROADSHOW history when, for the first time, cameras roll indoors and outdoors! At Rosecliff mansion, see a diamond pin sway in the breeze, a Rohmer doll valued on the patio, and Tiffany vases stun an appraiser in the lavish ballroom.