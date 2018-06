When to tune in: Monday, June 18th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

Travel to Omaha to see fantastic pieces of history, like a Humphreys’ homeopathic medicine cabinet, a 1939 Gregoire Boonzaier “View of Cape Town” oil painting and a mid-19th-century Mormon book archive. Which treasure is the top find of the hour?