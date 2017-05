When to Tune In: Monday, May 15 at 8:00 PM

Travel to sunny Orlando for fantastic finds like Joe Strummer’s boots, ca. 1979, Ned Hanlon championship pins and cufflinks, ca. 1895, and a 1941 Grant Wood “March” lithograph. Learn which is appraised for $200,000!

How much is each item worth? Tune in to find out!