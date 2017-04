When: Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM.

About: Travel to Palm Springs with Antiques Roadshow, featuring Charles Schreyvogel’s oil A Lone Horse, ca. 1900, Disneyland hand-colored architectural elevations, ca. 1954, and a 1982 Bob Mackie beaded gown, made for Brooke Shields. Which is valued at $75,000? Tune in to find out!