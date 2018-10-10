Antiques Roadshow : Santa Clara

Monday, October 15th at 8:00 p.m.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in Santa Clara, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Stephen Fletcher travel to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose to learn about arts and crafts made by Japanese and Japanese Americans interned in camps during World War II. Highlights include an Italian hotel proprietor’s autograph book that includes signatures from John Steinbeck, Leo Tolstoy, Mark Twain; a Margaret Keane “Big Eye” painting; and a collection of 1936-1939 Edward Weston photographs, previously owned by Academy Award-winning special effects artist Warren Newcombe, and now valued at $180,000 to $260,000.