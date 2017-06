When to Tune In: Monday, July 3 at 8 p.m. See memorable finds appraised at Antiques Roadshow 17 years ago. Highlights include an H. Siddons Mowbray painting, an 1802 Meriwether Lewis commission, and Marilyn Monroe photos from 1953. Learn which item’s updated appraisal has $165,000 added to the value.

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Austin was last modified: by