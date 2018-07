When to tune in: Monday, July 30th at 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 31st at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 4th at 7:00 p.m.

Discover memorable finds appraised at ANTIQUES ROADSHOW back in 1999, such as an Austrian “Naughty” cat bronze made around 1900, a Margaret Mitchell archive, and a Cartier diamond ring from about 1940. Find out which is valued at $20,000!