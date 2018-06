When to tune in: Monday, July 2nd at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 7th at 7:00 p.m.

Travel back to 2003 for remarkable finds, including a wedding dress from about 1798, a 1912 Ivan Khlebnikov jewelry casket, and a George William Sotter oil. Which is appraised for up to $50,000 in the current market?