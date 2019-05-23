Assia: Live in Concert: A Musical Extravaganza

Friday, May 31st at 9:00 p.m.

A music genius from the age of five years old, Assia started with nothing but a violin and rose from poverty into a world-class musician. Although she is classically trained, Assia’s heart is in modern ballads. In this extravaganza featuring some of the artist’s favorite songs, Assia shows off her skills woven into a brilliant tapestry with a full orchestra, background dancers, singers and PBS music sensation, Ethan Bortnick.

Get your seats today to her upcoming show in Charlotte