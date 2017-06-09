When to Tune In: Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 PM

Australian Pink Floyd has sold over four million concert tickets making them one of the most in-demand touring groups. Catch them Sunday, Aug. 13 at Belk Theater. To make a donation and select your free tickets, click here.

Having begun in Adelaide, Australia in 1988, the Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) has mastered the art of performing Pink Floyd songs. So much in fact that David Gilmore (Pink Floyd’s guitarist and vocalist) asked them to play his 50th birthday party where they performed a Gilmore-handpicked set.