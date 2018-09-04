Biltmore Estate and Chihuly Exhibit Tour

September 4, 2018

Join PBS Charlotte and experience the first art exhibition in Biltmore’s historic gardens, and the first garden exhibition of Chihuly’s works in North Carolina on Monday, October 1st. With a $200 donation, ride in comfort with Rose Transportation, enjoy an audio guided tour of America’s largest home, embrace the fullness of autumn in the gardens and surrounding landscapes, indulge in a southern style buffet at the estate’s DeerPark restaurant and partake in a private wine tasting.