Tune in Friday, January 6 at 9 PM for BrainFit: 50 Ways to Grow Your Brain.

In this program, award winning psychiatrist, brain-imaging expert and 10-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen and his wife Tana Amen, also a New York Times bestselling author and nurse, will give you 50 ways to grow your brain and their best secrets to ignite your energy and focus at any age.

Through the brain imaging work at Amen Clinics with tens of thousands of patients, Dr. and Mrs. Amen have seen that you can literally make your brain BIGGER, STRONGER, and even YOUNGER using some very simple strategies. It’s a huge promise, but one they’ve seen occur repeatedly in people who come to Amen Clinics or who adopt their program.