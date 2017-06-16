Carol Burnett: The Mark Twain Prize

When to Tune In: Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m. A highly-acclaimed actress known for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film and Broadway, Burnett’s friends and colleagues including top entertainers, Julie Andrews, Lucie Arnaz, Tim Conway, Tina Fey, Rashida Jones, Vicki Lawrence and special appearances by Ellen DeGeneres and Carl Reiner pay tribute to the humor and accomplishments of the television icon. Following this broadcast is Carol Burnett’s Favorite’s Sketches.

