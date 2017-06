When to Tune In: Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM

Join us Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM for Carolina Cookin’ as we take you across our region to sampling some of the best and unique places to eat including local fish camps, the Landmark Diner, Beef ‘n Bottle, Price’s Chicken Coop and more! We’ve got to warn you – this show is bound to make you hungry.