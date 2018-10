Tuesday, October 16th at 8:00 p.m.

This is a special edition of Carolina Impact as we focus on school safety. CMPD shows us their active shooter training for the very first time, what is being done inside Charlotte Mecklenburg schools to make them safer, what do you do in rural districts when help is more than 30 minutes away and we’ll introduce you to two students who organized this march of thousands in uptown Charlotte demanding change and safety in schools.