Tuesday, Jan. 15th at 8:00 p.m.

It’s the ultimate against all odds story in aviation that captivated us. US Airways flight 1549 from New York to Charlotte lost both engines seconds after takeoff on January 15, 2009. The pilot landed the plane on the Hudson river and everyone survived. The story, the people and the plane… join us for a special edition of Carolina Impact, 10th anniversary of the Miracle on the Hudson.