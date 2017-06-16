Carolina Impact: Season 4, Episode 4

When to Tune In: Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. Pediatric Heart Transplant: Carolinas Healthcare System’s MedCenter Air plays a critical role in performing life-saving pediatric organ transplants. Aldersgate Reading: Launched in the summer of 2016, the Center for Health, Education and Opportunity is a collaborative effort that seeks to revitalize Charlotte’s west side through health and education outreach. Goodwill Opportunity Campus is a unique place that provides job seekers with critical resources and support under one roof. Mooresville artist Jeff Pender seeks to convey a sense of mystery and invite discovery through his ceramic art sculptures.

