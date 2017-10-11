Carolina Impact: Season 5

Carolina Impact (October 10, 2017) Click on the image above to watch the show or click on individual images & links below to view segments.

Vietnam in the Carolinas

Clebe McClary and Ralph Johnson were Marines from South Carolina who fought together on the same hill in Vietnam. One came home and one didn't Hear their stories, read their letters and meet the families who suffered with them. Website: Vietnam in the Carolinas

CPCC’s Oldest Graduate

Robert Winters, 90, is Central Piedmont Community College's oldest graduate and he's still going to class! Website: Central Piedmont Community College

Aviation Camps of the Carolinas

The number of people working in the field of aviation is dwindling but one camp aims to introduce teens to aviation careers at an early age. Website: Aviation Camps of the Carolinas

Ask This Old House

'Ask This Old House' is a popular program on PBS and recently the crew visited a Charlotte family. Website: This Old House

Carolina Impact Special Report: Growing Pains (October 3, 2017)

Learn how the growing Queen City is facing some serious growing pains issues. While the housing boom is affecting almost every street corner, the lack of affordable housing is an issue that needs addressing immediately. With the influx of people moving to Charlotte, what does that do to our schools? Is overcrowding affecting a quality education? And are the city transportation outlets ready to handle this influx?

Click below to watch individual segments featured in this episode or click here to view the entire show.

Transportation

According to a report from Apartment List, Charlotte is the top destination for millennials but as more people move here, transportation is going to become even more congested than it is today.

Education

Almost 150,000 students are enrolled in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools but many of the district's 176 campuses aren't equipped to handle the number of students we currently have.

Affordable Housing

Charlotte has a goal to create 5,000 affordable housing units. Critics say this isn't enough to keep pace with demand and what should the city do now to plan for future affordable housing needs? Website: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Strategies for Affordable Housing