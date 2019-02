Tuesday, Feb. 12th at 8:00 p.m.

There’s a new sheriff in town in Mecklenburg county we’ll check in with Garry McFadden and show you some of the big changes he’s got planned, Beds for Kids helps hundreds of kids in Charlotte get a good night’s rest by providing beds, meet world renown artist Michael Sherrill born and raised in Charlotte and meet Casey Crawford the former Carolina Panther who turned his business ideas into a major corporation.