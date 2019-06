Tuesday, June 18th at 8:00 p.m.

On Carolina Impact we sit down with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to talk about the her biggest challenges and accomplishments so far, cyber security is priority one for governments and businesses, lessons learned from those who’ve been hacked, those who suffer from mental illness have a new pathway for help in Charlotte and have you always dreamed of pursuing you passion, we found an artist who did exactly that after moving to Charlotte.