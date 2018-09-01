Carolina Impact – Season 6

Welcome to our fifth season of Carolina Impact, the show that explores the issues, people, and places that impact the heart of our region. Hosted by General Manager Amy Burkett, Carolina Impact airs weekly from October-May on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. and on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Visit season five, season four and seasons 1-3 to watch past episodes.

Carolina Impact (September 11th, 2018)

Duke Energy Solar Farm Tryon World Equestrian Center Red Ventures Road to Hire The Great American Read

Duke Energy Solar Farm

The region’s biggest solar farm is in Union county and just a short drive from uptown. Come see the sprawling 400 acres farm.

Tryon World Equestrian Center

It’s a transformational change for equestrian competitions and it’s happening just 90 miles from Charlotte. Check out the Tryon World Equestrian Center.

Red Ventures’ Road to Hire

As we all work to impact and improve economic mobility in Charlotte, one company has created a successful pathway for hundreds of young adults with high school degrees. Come see what Red Ventures’ Road to Hire program is all about.

The Great American Read

The love of books connects us all and PBS’s Great American Read campaign engages us to talk about our favorite books on the list. We connect with a book club, city leaders, influencers and the just learning to read crowd to talk about their favorite books.