Carolina Impact Special Report: Growing Pains

When to Tune In: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

Learn how the growing Queen City is facing some serious growing pains issues. While the housing boom is affecting almost every street corner, the lack of affordable housing is an issue that needs addressing immediately. With the influx of people moving to Charlotte, what does that do to our schools? Is overcrowding affecting a quality education? And are the city transportation outlets ready to handle this influx?

Click below to watch individual segments featured in this episode.

Transportation

According to a report from Apartment List, Charlotte is the top destination for millennials but as more people move here, transportation is going to become even more congested than it is today. According to a report from Apartment List, Charlotte is the top destination for millennials but as more people move here, transportation is going to become even more congested than it is today.

Education

Almost 150,000 students are enrolled in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools but many of the district’s 176 campuses aren’t equipped to handle the number of students we currently have. Almost 150,000 students are enrolled in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools but many of the district’s 176 campuses aren’t equipped to handle the number of students we currently have.

Affordable Housing

Charlotte has a goal to create 5,000 affordable housing units. Critics say this isn’t enough to keep pace with demand and what should the city do now to plan for future affordable housing needs? Charlotte has a goal to create 5,000 affordable housing units. Critics say this isn’t enough to keep pace with demand and what should the city do now to plan for future affordable housing needs? Website: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Strategies for Affordable Housing