Tune in Wednesday, March 15 at 8:30 PM for this music-filled documentary tracing Karen and Richard Carpenters’ careers.

Remembering the Carpenters: Close to You features interviews with Richard Carpenter in addition to the group’s musicians, famous friends and colleagues–particularly those who helped them achieve stardom, including Herb Alpert, Paul Williams, Burt Bacharach and Petula Clark.

The program also contains rare footage of Richard and Karen, including never-before-seen promotional films, concert performances, studio recording sessions, archival television appearances and outtakes.