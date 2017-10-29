Charlotte Cooks: Honey

When to Tune In: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m.

Expand your culinary talents in the kitchen with one of Central Piedmont Community College’s leading chefs Pamela Roberts.

Honey Butter

½ pound soft butter

¼ cup honey

Whip together in a high speed mixer until light, fluffy and fully combined

Honey Mustard

½ cup Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons honey

Combine until smooth in a small bowl. Store in the refrigerator.

Switchel

Fill a bottle with equal parts of:

Honey

Apple Cider Vinegar

Fruit puree or juice

Leave 1/3 of the bottle for water. Shake to combine everything then store in refrigerator. Serve over ice

Garnish with fruit or mint

Elderberry Syrup

½ cup dried elderberries

5 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Combine and bring to a boil. Simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1 cup. Strain and add to:

1 cup honey

Shake well to combine.

Store in refrigerator

Stir-Fry Honey Shrimp with Broccoli

2 tablespoons garlic minced

1 teaspoon ginger minced or grated

½ cup honey

¼ cup soy sauce

1 pound shrimp uncooked, peeled and deveined

1 ½ cups broccoli

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, mix together garlic, ginger, honey, and soy sauce. Set aside.

2. Place raw shrimp in a gallon sized food storage bag. Pour enough of the honey garlic sauce in the bag to lightly coat the shrimp; massage lightly to coat evenly. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

3. Reserve the remaining honey soy sauce covered and at room temperature.

4. Trim broccoli into florets and steam until just tender. Remove from heat, set aside. Do not cover to preserve the bright green color

5. Warm a skillet over medium-high heat.

6. Remove shrimp from marinade bag and discard the bag and marinade. Place shrimp in the skillet cook for 1 minute on each side or until shrimp bodies are curled and browned.

7. Toss in the steamed broccoli

8. Drizzle remaining sauce over cooked shrimp and broccoli. Heat for 2-3 minutes, tossing to catch any remaining caramelized sauce on the bottom of the skillet.

9. Serve immediately over rice or noodles with remaining honey garlic sauce drizzled on top.

Garnish with sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds and thin hot chili