2017 Charlotte Mayoral Debate (October 17, 2017)

PBS Charlotte and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg hosted a debate on Oct. 12 with Charlotte mayoral candidates – Vi Lyles (Democrat) and Kenny Smith (Republican). The questions for the 30-minute debate were divided into four general areas: leadership, transportation, protests and police, and taxes.

Leadership

We kicked off the debate with a series of questions pertaining to leadership at city hall and the candidates were asked to comment on how their leadership style might differ from current Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

Transportation

Our second series of questions dealt with a range of topics pertaining to transportation including toll road projects and funding for future transit projects.

Police & Protests

Our third series of questions related to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott which ignited protests in uptown last year over use of force and police transparency. Both candidates were asked to rate the city's handling of the protests and what the candidates would have done differently if they had been mayor.

Taxes

The final series of questions in this debate focused on how tax dollars should be allocated for affordable housing and incentives to lure new businesses.

