Chet Atkins: Certified Guitar Player

Saturday, Dec. 1st 9:30 p.m. & Friday, Dec. 7th at 7:00 p.m.

On May 15, 1987, a group of A-list musicians gathered to celebrate the enormous influence of guitarist Chet Atkins on their lives and careers. Taped in Nashville just blocks from the famed Music Row that he’s largely credited with creating, this star-packed program includes performances by Atkins with Mark Knopfler, the Everly Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Michael McDonald and a band of Music City’s finest players.