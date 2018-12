Monday, Dec. 24th at 9:00 p.m.

A tradition since 1973, CHRISTMAS IN CHRIST CHAPEL AT GUSTAVUS is a time for the Gustavus Adolphus College community in St. Peter, Minnesota to celebrate the holidays with one another. More than 300 students, faculty, and staff bring the program to life each year through the use of music, dance, spoken word, and the visual arts.