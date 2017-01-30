Join us on Saturday, February 4 at 6 PM as country music legend Roy Clark hosts a reunion featuring other legends performing their biggest and most-loved hit recordings from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

“This is about respect, and preserving the legacy of so many classic country performers that defined the soundtrack of generations,” says TJ Lubinsky, the executive producer and creator of the MY MUSIC series. “In our MY MUSIC specials, we’ve gone from doo wop to disco, folk rock to movie songs; now it’s time for music straight from the heartland.”

Country Pop Legends features:

• “Southern Nights”/“Rhinestone Cowboy” – Glenn Campbell

• “Please Send Me the Pillow You Dream On”/“Please Help Me I’m Falling” – Hank Locklin

• Gene Autry – archival tribute

• “The Old Lamplighter”/“The Three Bells” – The Browns (reunited)

• “Tennessee Waltz” – Patti Page

• Eddy Arnold – archival tribute

• “Still”/“City Lights” – Bill Anderson

• Tammy Wynette – archival tribute

• “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” – Crystal Gayle

• Johnny Cash and Buck Owens – archival tribute

• “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”/“Hooked on a Feeling” – BJ Thomas

• “I Can Help” – Billy Swan

• “Let Your Love Flow” – Bellamy Brothers