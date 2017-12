When to Tune In: Friday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Curious George rings in the holidays with charm, music and mischief in his very own movie — A Very Monkey Christmas. Laugh along with George and The Man with the Yellow Hat as they set out to find the perfect gift and end up on a zany holiday adventure they’ll never forget.

Also airing Dec. 22 and 25 at 8:30 a.m.; Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m.